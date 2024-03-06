Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP) Trading Down 2.8%

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.82. 44,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 103,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Alpine 4 Trading Down 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine 4

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine 4 by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alpine 4 by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 35,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alpine 4 by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Alpine 4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alpine 4 by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine 4

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.

