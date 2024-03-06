Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Trimmed by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 38,638 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.8% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $70,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.2% during the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.0% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,238,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $538,819,000 after buying an additional 1,539,280 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the third quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 78,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $174.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $180.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,154,954 shares of company stock worth $5,495,209,626 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

