Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is CenterBook Partners LP’s Largest Position

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,932 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,359 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $174.12 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $180.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.21 and a 200-day moving average of $146.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,154,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,209,626 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

