Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $174.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $180.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,154,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,209,626. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.