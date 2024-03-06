Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.4% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $174.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $180.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,154,954 shares of company stock worth $5,495,209,626 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

