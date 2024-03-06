Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,116 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Glenview Trust co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $64,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Amazon.com by 48.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.7% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,154,954 shares of company stock worth $5,495,209,626. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $174.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $180.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

