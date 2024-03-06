Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,266 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Shares of AMZN opened at $174.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $180.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $1,847,773.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,154,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,209,626 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

