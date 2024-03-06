Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20,562 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,470,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,154,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,209,626. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $174.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $180.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

