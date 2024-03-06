Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $174.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $180.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 22,048 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total transaction of $3,721,481.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,044,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,037,479.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,154,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,209,626 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

