American Graphite Technologies (OTCMKTS:AGIN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of American Graphite Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGIN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. American Graphite Technologies shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 5,150 shares.

American Graphite Technologies Stock Down 10.9 %

About American Graphite Technologies

American Graphite Technologies, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of graphite and graphene mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Lac Rouge graphite property, which consists of 84 mineral claims covering an area of 4,982 hectares of land located near the town of Mont-Laurier in southern Quebec.

