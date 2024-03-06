American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.30% from the company’s current price.

AHR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $13.82 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

In related news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff bought 83,333 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

