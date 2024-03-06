American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s previous close.

AHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of AHR stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $14.56.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff bought 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

