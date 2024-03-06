American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.
View Our Latest Research Report on AHR
American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other American Healthcare REIT news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff bought 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
American Healthcare REIT Company Profile
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Healthcare REIT
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.