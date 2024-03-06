American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.
In other American Healthcare REIT news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff bought 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
