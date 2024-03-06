American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at American Healthcare REIT

Shares of AHR opened at $13.82 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $14.56.

In other news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff acquired 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

