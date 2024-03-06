Analyzing Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) & M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of M.D.C. shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of M.D.C. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares M.D.C. and Smith Douglas Homes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M.D.C. $4.64 billion 1.01 $401.01 million $5.28 11.88 Smith Douglas Homes $925.89 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

M.D.C. has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

This table compares M.D.C. and Smith Douglas Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M.D.C. 8.64% 12.32% 7.34% Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for M.D.C. and Smith Douglas Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M.D.C. 1 4 0 0 1.80 Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17

M.D.C. currently has a consensus target price of $52.13, suggesting a potential downside of 16.87%. Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus target price of $26.70, suggesting a potential downside of 12.43%. Given Smith Douglas Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smith Douglas Homes is more favorable than M.D.C..

Summary

M.D.C. beats Smith Douglas Homes on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M.D.C.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Colorado, Idaho, Utah, Alabama, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia. Its financial services operations comprise originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

