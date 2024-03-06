ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $683,083.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 957,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,217,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 46,226 shares of company stock worth $2,489,093 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANIP. Truist Financial increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

