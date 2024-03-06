Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $379,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Eugene Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 1,431 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $96,978.87.

On Monday, January 22nd, Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 3,551 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $230,815.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $149,320.35.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). The business had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,760,000 after buying an additional 1,840,498 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,746,000 after buying an additional 1,571,606 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after buying an additional 1,121,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,164,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,206,000 after buying an additional 852,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

