Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $10.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 67.73 and a current ratio of 67.74. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,178.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

