Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is New York Life Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290,629 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 26,330 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.2% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $392,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.61 and a 1-year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.