Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) PT Raised to $14.00

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Shares of ARIS opened at $11.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.64. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after buying an additional 686,500 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,040,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after buying an additional 30,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 59.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after buying an additional 754,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,985,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,143,000 after buying an additional 130,869 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 50.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,307,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.