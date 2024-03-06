Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Holdings Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,132 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.27% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $11,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AHH. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AHH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $919.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.59). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,640.00%.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

