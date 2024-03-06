Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.54

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.54 and traded as low as $16.39. Astronics shares last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 2,472 shares traded.

Astronics Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $637.73 million, a PE ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

