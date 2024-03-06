Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Position Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.05% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

AUPH stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $809.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

