AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) President Daniel Drees Sells 38,900 Shares of Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) President Daniel Drees sold 38,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $511,535.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 501,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,331.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AVDX opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVDX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,187,000 after purchasing an additional 999,449 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in AvidXchange by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,250,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 112,887 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AvidXchange by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 156,236 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in AvidXchange by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 12,298,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in AvidXchange by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Further Reading

