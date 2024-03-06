Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta stock opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -210.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.47.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.86 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZTA. B. Riley lifted their target price on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Azenta from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

