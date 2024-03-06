Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,765 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 88.42%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

