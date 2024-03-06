Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,622,658 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,508 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria worth $37,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBVA. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 577,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 37,636 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 50.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,763,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,394,000 after buying an additional 95,671 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after buying an additional 309,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at $403,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of BBVA opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Articles

