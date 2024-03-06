Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Hovde Group

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank First from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.
Bank First Stock Up 0.6 %
Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. Bank First had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $75.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank First will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Phillip R. Maples acquired 650 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.72 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,050.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Bank First
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bank First during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bank First by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Bank First by 6.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank First by 167.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 42,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bank First during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.
About Bank First
Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.
