Bank of America Downgrades Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) to Neutral

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of BXMT opened at $19.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $46,435.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,539 shares of company stock valued at $115,326 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,346 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,169,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 528,950 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

