Bank of America Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACRE. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.36.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $11.79.

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,079.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 62,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,748,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,477,000 after acquiring an additional 116,999 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

