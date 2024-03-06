Bank of America Upgrades Ball (NYSE:BALL) to “Buy”

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $61.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Ball stock opened at $63.83 on Monday. Ball has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $65.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ball will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Quarry LP increased its position in Ball by 446.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Ball by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

