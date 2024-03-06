Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Bank of Hawaii worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $75.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average is $58.40.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.47%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

