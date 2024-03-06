Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOLD. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.5 %

GOLD opened at $15.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 113,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 151,763 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

