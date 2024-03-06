Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.32 million, a PE ratio of -30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $223.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

