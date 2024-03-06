Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.42% from the stock’s current price.

HSII has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $32.41 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 129,644 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 120,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 305,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

