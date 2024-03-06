Base Resources (LON:BSE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.96

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.96 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.07). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.03 ($0.08), with a volume of 428,762 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSE. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Monday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Base Resources from GBX 31 ($0.39) to GBX 30 ($0.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £71.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.96.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

