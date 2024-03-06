Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Trading 1,593.1% Higher

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Free Report) traded up 1,593.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 12,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

Baylin Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

Further Reading

