Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.22. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 13,000 shares changing hands.
Baylin Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$34.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24.
About Baylin Technologies
Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.
