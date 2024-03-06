Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Trading Up 0.9%

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 8,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 2,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.
Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.
