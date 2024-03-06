BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,942 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

