Bio-Path (BPTH) to Release Earnings on Friday

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 8th. Analysts expect Bio-Path to post earnings of ($5.40) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Path Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Path by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 117,914 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Stories

