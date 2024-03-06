Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 143.06% from the company’s previous close.

BDSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of BDSX stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $130.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.14. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64.

In related news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 29,708 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $49,315.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,918.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,128 shares of company stock valued at $173,035. 63.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 842,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 40,242 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 40,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 134,585 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 353,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 148,905 shares during the period. 21.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

