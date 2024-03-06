Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) PT Raised to $52.00 at UBS Group

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIRK. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.15 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Williams Trading assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.15.

Birkenstock Stock Performance

Shares of BIRK opened at $48.36 on Monday. Birkenstock has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.22.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Birkenstock will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birkenstock

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

