Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 208.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $6.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $721.16 million, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $45,242,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,350,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,291,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 728,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

