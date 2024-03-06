Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) PT Raised to C$11.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on BDI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.
