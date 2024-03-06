Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Acumen Capital

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.40% from the stock’s current price.

BDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$8.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.78.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

