Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.35

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.35 and traded as low as $33.35. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.
Blackhawk Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.38 million and a PE ratio of 7.07.
About Blackhawk Bancorp
Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards.
