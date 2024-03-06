BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth about $132,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 81,333.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $11.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

