BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,522,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 943,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 105,297 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,345,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 134.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 101,005 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 995,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 80,981 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BHK opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $11.09.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

